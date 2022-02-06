Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 11:13 pm
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi turn up the heat in mirror selfie

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored couples who never fail to fascinate fans with their love bonding and charming personalities.

The Anaa actress shared an Instgaram story in which she flaunted major couple goals with her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in an adorable mirror selfie.

In the actress’s previous post, the mommy-of-one shared a beautiful couple click and expressed gratitude for having Hamza as a husband in her life.

Fans are gushing over their lovely couple’s picture.

It should be noted that the power couple tied the know in 2019 and blessed with baby boy Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

