17th Feb, 2022. 08:15 pm
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi’s PDA chat rolled out

17th Feb, 2022. 08:15 pm
The most adored celebrity couple, Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi have been the talk of the town since their marriage. The duo surprised everyone when their wedding invitation went viral on social media back in 2019.

Recently, the Alif actor wrote heart-melting words to his beloved wife Naimal on social media.

Read more: Naimal Khawar utters beautiful words of thankfulness for Hamza Ali Abbasi

He wrote, “You are the love of my life, I am the most blessed person in the world to have you as my wife, my best friend, and my Gogo’s Mama, Grateful to Allah that he has blessed me with a gift like you, and I hope to be with you not only in our temporary life but in my permanent life as well.”

In response, Naimal expressed great joy at the prospect of spending the rest of his life with Hamza, which elicited witty responses from netizens. And they came up with fantastic responses that made us laugh out loud.

Have a look:

