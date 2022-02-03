Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 11:42 am

Naimal Khawar utters beautiful words of thankfulness for Hamza Ali Abbasi

Naimal utters words of appreciation for Hamza

One of the most adored couples from Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar never fails to enthrall fans with their chemistry of love.

Once again, the Anaa actress is cherishing the beautiful bond with hubby Hamza Ali Abbasi and utters words of appreciation for him.

“Grateful for this man, for his gentleness, his softness, and his care. Alhamdulillah,” she wrote alongside an adorable candid picture shared on her Instagram.

The recent click of the adorable couple left fans swooning over their sweet pair.

Hamza and Naimal tied the knot in 2019. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

