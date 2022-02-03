Naimal Khawar utters beautiful words of thankfulness for Hamza Ali Abbasi

One of the most adored couples from Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar never fails to enthrall fans with their chemistry of love.

Once again, the Anaa actress is cherishing the beautiful bond with hubby Hamza Ali Abbasi and utters words of appreciation for him.

“Grateful for this man, for his gentleness, his softness, and his care. Alhamdulillah,” she wrote alongside an adorable candid picture shared on her Instagram.

The recent click of the adorable couple left fans swooning over their sweet pair.