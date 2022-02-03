Naimal Khawar utters beautiful words of thankfulness for Hamza Ali Abbasi
One of the most adored couples from Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar never fails to enthrall fans with their chemistry of love.
Once again, the Anaa actress is cherishing the beautiful bond with hubby Hamza Ali Abbasi and utters words of appreciation for him.
“Grateful for this man, for his gentleness, his softness, and his care. Alhamdulillah,” she wrote alongside an adorable candid picture shared on her Instagram.
The recent click of the adorable couple left fans swooning over their sweet pair.
Hamza and Naimal tied the knot in 2019. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.
