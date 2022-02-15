Naomi Campbell unveils the face of her daughter and claims that’she is not adopted.’

Naomi Campbell has denied that her daughter is adopted.

Naomi revealed the face of her daughter, who was born in May 2021, in a recent interview with British Vogue.

Many of Naomi’s fans were taken aback by the news of her pregnancy, especially because it occurred only a few weeks after she walked the runway at New York Fashion Week.

“She wasn’t adopted; she’s my child,” she explains.

“She wasn’t adopted; she’s my child,” she explains.

She elaborated: “I can count the amount of people who knew I was having her on one hand. But she is the most wonderful gift I could possibly imagine. It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done.”

Naomi discussed her modelling job, saying that the ramp walk is becoming increasingly difficult.

“It’s still fun for me, but it’s nerve-racking!’ The mother-of-one elaborated.

“Because I’m 51 years old and I’m strolling with 18-year-old girls! It’s fantastic to be with these young ‘uns my age, but at one of the gigs, I was like, “Come on, girls! Get your feet up! ‘Why are you moving so slowly?'”

She continued, saying: “My time was definitely more enjoyable. We laughed! We got to show off our quirks.”