Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 09:39 pm
Naomi Watts is ecstatic for Tom Holland’s success and recalls working with him on his debut picture

Naomi Watts

Tom Holland is at the top of his career, and the huge success of Spider-Man: No Way Home demonstrates that the actor has firmly cemented his place among Hollywood’s biggest stars and is the favourite actor of his generation. Although Tom’s success comes as no surprise to his first co-star, Naomi Watts, who appeared in his debut film The Impossible.

Watts recently spoke with ComicBook Movie about working with a young Tom Holland and claimed that she always knew he would have a big career ahead of him. Watts played Holland’s mother in his first film, The Impossible. The actor’s career has been the buzz of the town, with Spider-Man: No Way Home becoming a massive movie office triumph and Tom’s recent release Uncharted likewise following in the same footsteps.

Watts commented on Holland’s accomplishment, saying, “[It’s] really amazing.” I’m overjoyed for him. “I always knew Tom would go on to have a successful career.” She continued, “This was a child who was making his first movie, had tremendous access to emotions, had great discipline, and whether or not it comes from his dance and athletic background,” according to ComicBook Movie.

The actress also mentioned how Holland has had wonderful family support for his job, which has been beneficial. Tom has completed his Spider-Man trilogy with Spider-Man: No Way Home. His reappearance as the superhero has yet to be confirmed.

 

