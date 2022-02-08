Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:05 pm
Neelam Muneer Khan slays in all black, see photos

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer Khan, well known for her beauty and style, is also one of the most followed celebrities on social media, with 5.8 million Instagram followers. She recently made her guest appearance at Waseem Badami’s show Har Lamha Purjosh and stole the spotlight with her killing beauty.

The Shehr-e-Dil Ke Darwazey star took to Instagram and shared photos of herself wearing an all-black outfit, and robbed our hearts with her ravishing looks.

Take a look:

Sharing her pictures with the host she wrote, “The biggest qualities of Waseem Badami sahib are that he is very humble and respectful. He is a true champion and I really had great fun on his show at #harlamhapurjosh.”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

