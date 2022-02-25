Adsence Ads 300X250
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

25th Feb, 2022. 07:47 pm
Neelam Muneer Khan is a Pakistani actress. She worked in several Pakistani dramas and a few Pakistani movies. She started her career as a model, and today she is one of the most successful Pakistani actresses in the industry.

The Jal Pari actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

 

The diva picked a beige embellished wedding edition outfit adorned with premium fabrics and exquisite embroidery. The green dupatta with gold scattered all over and heavy embroidery work adorns her number, even more, making her a showstopper of many hearts.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

