Netizens criticize Nauman Ijaz for mocking Saboor Aly at Parizaad screening 

Parizaad has recently been one of the most talked-about drama serials not only in Pakistan but also across the border. Fans can’t get enough, sharing their reviews and praising every aspect of the drama, resulting in a positive response from both viewers and critics. The spectacular cast included Nauman Ijaz, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi, Saboor Aly, Mashal Khan, and Saboor Aly, who worked tirelessly to make it a success.

At the grand screening of the last episode of Parizaad a press conference was held at which the directors and the cast discussed their experiences.

As the performers continued to discuss their Parizaad journey, a strange interaction between Saboor Aly and Nauman Ijaz was captured on video.

Saboor expressed her admiration for Ahmed Ali Akbar’s remarkable acting abilities, saying, “Mujhay koi drama bhi milta, mein kehti mujhay Ahmed kay saath cast kar dein.”

Nauman Ijaz couldn’t help but respond to her kind statement about Ahmed. Aly appeared to be exaggerating in order to flatter Ahmed in front of the media, which caused the Sang e Mah star to burst out laughing and make scornful faces, and the netizens didn’t like his expression and mockery.

