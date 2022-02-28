Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 06:18 pm
Netizens found Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s doppelgänger 

The internet has discovered the doppelgänger of Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, which left everyone crazy.

A man named Usman Ferozi has gone viral on social media, who exactly looks like Dr. Aamir.

People choose to avoid the Inaam Ghar host since he is not exactly an ideal public figure.” And everybody who is associated with Dr. Aamir either recoils or seeks to save face. One, on the other hand, is embracing his likeness to Aalim Online. And by likeness, we mean the man looks just like Dr. Aamir Liaquat!

Ferozi, who not only looks like Aamir Liaquat but also talks like him. Usman’s likeness to the BOL House host is uncanny, from his attire to his hairstyle and demeanour!

Have a look:

It should be noted that, the PTI MNA has tied the knot for the third time with Syeda Dania Shah, 18.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

