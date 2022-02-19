Netlfix ‘might pull the plug,’ according to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Experts have issued a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claiming that their continued quiet on the estimated $100 million (£72 million) will cause severe problems.

Mr Chase began by assuring fans that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s delay to act or provide updates on their Netflix contract isn’t a major red sign, admitting, “I don’t believe the absence of product thus far indicates any discomfort. However, there are always tensions and strains in this environment.”

“Harry and Meghan want to do something that speaks to their specific desire to make a message, and Netflix may not think that’s a good idea.”

Especially since “They are primarily interested in the financial benefit they can derive from this alliance. But not in the short run, since they have a lot of money.”