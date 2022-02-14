Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 05:50 pm
Nick Jonas congratulates the Los Angeles Rams on their Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 05:50 pm
Nick Jonas

US singer Nick Jonas congratulated the Los Angeles Rams on their Super Bowl 56 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Find You singer took to Instagram to share a cute photo from his Super Bowl commercial, writing, “Hope you all loved the Super Bowl! Congratulations, @rams.”

“It’s so much fun to be a part of a Super Bowl commercial for the second year in a row!” he added. .. “Will you be back next year?”

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the NFL championship game played in their home stadium.

The Rams’ only other Super Bowl victory came in 2000, when the team was situated in St. Louis.

It was the Bengals’ third Super Bowl loss in a row, having also lost the championship game in 1982 and 1989.

 

