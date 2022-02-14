Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:50 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Nick Jonas dresses up to watch the Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:50 pm
Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas dresses up in “serious” decorations to watch the Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently shared details about his preparations for the Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra at the couple’s Los Angeles home.

Taking to Instagram, the Sucker singer shared a video of the event’s preparations, which featured tasty goodies, a banner, balloons, and pompoms.

“We take our decorations extremely seriously in our house,” the footage could be read.

“Everyone have a happy Super Bowl Sunday!” the Jonas Brothers member captioned the post.

On January 22, the 29-year-old artist and PeeCee announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy.

“We are pleased to announce that we have received a baby through surrogacy.” We humbly want privacy during this important time so that we can concentrate on our family. “Thank you so much,” their social media join message stated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Read More

16 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry making efforts to boost popularity in US, expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who left the royal family and came...
28 mins ago
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi!

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,...
37 mins ago
5 romantic movies to watch on Valentine’s Day with your loved one!

Valentine’s Day has arrived. While expressing love does not require a special...
39 mins ago
Madhuri Dixit brings back her multiple memorable roles in a new trend

Madhuri Dixit is one of Bollywood's most prominent and well-liked actresses. Madhuri...
52 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut says atheists can't be trusted

Kangana Ranaut, the actress, has spoken out about the issue surrounding columnist...
52 mins ago
Issa Rae received the honor of having the key to her hometown in Inglewood

On Saturday, Issa Rae was given the key to her hometown of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Imran Abbas shares his views on Aamir Liaquat's third marriage
15 seconds ago
Imran Abbas shares his views on Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage

Aamir Liaquat Hussian is becoming a headline these days due to his...
Kate Middleton
5 mins ago
Kate Middleton, Prince William refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana

Due to security concerns, Prince William and Kate Middleton are alleged to...
Gujarat Titans
6 mins ago
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans squad

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT), a newcomer to the Indian Premier League...
Ukraine leader says 'mistake' to move embassy staff
8 mins ago
Ukraine leader says ‘mistake’ to move embassy staff

KYIV, Feb 14, 2022 (AFP) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday it...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600