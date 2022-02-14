Nick Jonas dresses up in “serious” decorations to watch the Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently shared details about his preparations for the Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra at the couple’s Los Angeles home.

Taking to Instagram, the Sucker singer shared a video of the event’s preparations, which featured tasty goodies, a banner, balloons, and pompoms.

“We take our decorations extremely seriously in our house,” the footage could be read.

“Everyone have a happy Super Bowl Sunday!” the Jonas Brothers member captioned the post.

On January 22, the 29-year-old artist and PeeCee announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy.

“We are pleased to announce that we have received a baby through surrogacy.” We humbly want privacy during this important time so that we can concentrate on our family. “Thank you so much,” their social media join message stated.

