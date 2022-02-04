Nicki Minaj copies Adele: Watch Video

Have you ever seen a Queen impersonating another Queen? Well, that certainly happened when Nicki Minaj appeared in The Late Late Show starring James Corden.

Minaj in an interview with the British talk show host revisited Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” part three years earlier with Adele, when “Monster” got the karaoke treatment.



“That made my day, my year,” Minaj recounted. “I got a thousand phone calls about that one thing.”

Adele’s impersonating Minaj helped as a neat segue to Nicki’s very best version of the “Hello” singer.

It was a corker from Minaj, who admitted her regular British accent is that of a “posh white lady.”

“It could be, and it could be,” was her unclear reply. Its status is only in the “talking” phase.

“Do We Have A Problem?” is Nicki’s first release this year. She was asked if a new LP was on the way? “Yes,” was her definitive answer.

“I do know that it’s soon, and I do know that it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been. And I know that it’s coming this year. And I know that it’ll be out before the summertime.”

During her Q&Asession Minaj opened up about the life of raising a child and running through a career in music, with which she has a hot-and-cold relationship. “I realized its in my power to navigate the industry the way I want to,” she explained. “I chose now to enjoy every moment of every I’m doing.”