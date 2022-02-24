Nida Yasir reveals shocking information about her eye laser surgery

Actror and host Nida Yasir recently opened up about her bad eye laser treatment experience in an Instagram Q&A session.

When asked by a fan, Nida revealed the facts of her unsuccessful endeavor, saying that it had also caused her eye dryness.

The Nadaaniyaan actress also revealed her favourite street food in Karachi.

In the latest episode of Good Morning Pakistan, the wife of famed producer and actor Yasir Nawaz has opened up about her biggest fear in life. She said that her biggest fear is that one day her husband might get a second marriage.

