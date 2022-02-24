Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 09:39 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Nida Yasir reveals shocking information about her eye laser surgery

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 09:39 pm
Nida Yasir reveals shocking information about her eye laser surgery

Nida Yasir reveals shocking information about her eye laser surgery

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Actror and host Nida Yasir recently opened up about her bad eye laser treatment experience in an Instagram Q&A session.

When asked by a fan, Nida revealed the facts of her unsuccessful endeavor, saying that it had also caused her eye dryness.

The Nadaaniyaan actress also revealed her favourite street food in Karachi.

In the latest episode of Good Morning Pakistan, the wife of famed producer and actor Yasir Nawaz has opened up about her biggest fear in life. She said that her biggest fear is that one day her husband might get a second marriage.

Read more: Nida Yasir claps back at a netizen for trolling her age 

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

46 mins ago
Naomi Watts is ecstatic for Tom Holland's success and recalls working with him on his debut picture

Tom Holland is at the top of his career, and the huge...
1 hour ago
Billie Eilish discusses Daniel Craig's stunning blue eyes and her anxious meeting with the actor

Billie Eilish, the pop phenomenon, recently appeared on Seth Mayers' talk show...
1 hour ago
Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known model from Pakistan and rose to fame...
1 hour ago
Amar Khan looks ravishing in red saree at the trailer launch of 'Dum Mastam'

Dum Mastam, Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, with a perfect blend...
1 hour ago
When she becomes Queen Consort, the Duchess of Cornwall promises to honour her heartfelt commitment

The Duchess of Cornwall has pledged to continue supporting victims and survivors...
1 hour ago
How to Get Tickets to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace

The BBC has revealed fascinating details about a national ballot in which...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Jennifer Lawrence
18 mins ago
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed their first child

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are said to have had...
19 mins ago
Russian Deputy PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak on Thursday called...
Spider-Man
22 mins ago
Spider-Man: No Way Home Special Features Promo: Watch Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew’s bloopers in the behind-the-scenes video

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the year's most successful...
Ahad Raza Mir is set to share screen with Sarah & Ramsha in ‘Hum Tum’
27 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir is set to share screen with Sarah & Ramsha in ‘Hum Tum’

Ramadan plays have grown in popularity in Pakistan after the success of...
Adsence Ad 300X600