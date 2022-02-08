Nida Yasir wrote a heartfelt note on her mother’s death anniversary

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:24 pm
Morning show host Nida Yasir shared pictures of her mother with a heartfelt caption on her 1st death anniversary.

Turning to Instagram, the Nadaniyaan actress posted her mother’s old pictures and wrote, “Mera dil meri jaan.duniya ki subse pyaari insan meri maa.1saal apke baghair guzar lea.puri zindagi kese kutegi.love you mama.miss you.ap jesa pyaar koi nai karsakta.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

Recently, Nida hosted a birthday party for her friend and journalist, Waseem Badami, on her show, Good Morning Pakistan, along with numerous showbiz stars.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wasim Badami (@waseembadami_official)

It should be noted that the morning show host is the wife of popular Pakistani director, producer, screenwriter, Yasir Nawaz.

