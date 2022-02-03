Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 12:31 am
Nimra Khan lovely voice astounds fans, watch video

Pakistani actor Nimra Khan is undeniably a great performer who has acquired a devoted fan base due to her stunning appearance and endearing personality.

Now, it appears that the Bano actress is wowing her fan base with her vocal prowess. The 30-year-old was caught in a behind-the-scenes video from the chat show Time Out with Ahsan Khan when she demonstrated her incredible singing abilities.

Nimra captured hearts by channeling the Queen of Pop Nazia Hassan and leaving fans wistful while singing the legendary tune Disco Deewane.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

On the work front, Khan has received tremendous accolades for her role in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak, in which she co-starred with Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

