Nimra Khan lovely voice astounds fans, watch video

Pakistani actor Nimra Khan is undeniably a great performer who has acquired a devoted fan base due to her stunning appearance and endearing personality.

Now, it appears that the Bano actress is wowing her fan base with her vocal prowess. The 30-year-old was caught in a behind-the-scenes video from the chat show Time Out with Ahsan Khan when she demonstrated her incredible singing abilities.

Nimra captured hearts by channeling the Queen of Pop Nazia Hassan and leaving fans wistful while singing the legendary tune Disco Deewane.

On the work front, Khan has received tremendous accolades for her role in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak, in which she co-starred with Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.

