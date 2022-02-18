‘Noori’ singer Ali Noor accused of sexual harassment; Ayesha unveils WhatsApp chat 

Pakistani singer Ali Noor has been accused of sexual harassment by journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid. Ali is the lead vocalist of the band Noori.

Ayesha took to Instagram on Friday to reveal photos of an alleged WhatsApp chat she had with the artist in which she accused him of being a predator, The chat read, “You emotionally manipulated me and what happened in the back of my car while driving to the airport was sexual harassment. You’re a sexual harasser and a predator.“

Rashid accused Noor of not just sexually assaulting her but also threatening her friendship with Noori’s drummer, Kami Paul, if she‘stood up to him.‘

The conversation also sees Rashid calling Noor a “womaniser with a God complex who is all talk yet doesn’t have the proactiveness to break out of his toxic patterns.”

Rashid’s screenshots include alleged responses from Noor himself, allegedly sent to her using his wife’s phone number after she blocked him, in which he is seen seemingly hinting to his guilt by thanking Rashid for the ‘wakeup call’ and forcing him to’see the mirror.’

Noor has since taken to his official Instagram account to talk about the allegations in a letter addressed to his ‘Nano’, in which he claimed that Ayesha hasn’t revealed all of his replies to her.

“Today, I put the teaser and release date of the video and the son but as I was doing that, I got a message from newspapers that I have been accused of #MeToo by Ayesha Binte and my screenshots and apologies have been put up. She didn’t put all of them and that’s sad,” the message read.