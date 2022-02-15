Offset surprises Cardi B with a unique gift on Valnetine’s Day

Offset is turning the town red with his love for Cardi B, as he got her wife and fellow rapper Cardi B six Chanel bags for Valentine’s Day, and fans have been fawning over them ever since.

The I Like It singer, 29, couldn’t hold back her tears as she expressed her gratitude for her presents on Instagram Stories.

“My day yesterday went something like this… I adore you, my dear @offset “Cardi wrote captions for the photos.

Cardi couldn’t believe her eyes when she was presented with stunning Chanel purses, one of which was not available in the United States.

“It’s not in America, it’s in Dubai. It’s official, “Cardi was holding a red and black one, according to Offset.

Cardi is seen in the photos wearing a skin-tight jean dress and appears to be having a good time on a special day.

Cardi was also treated to a magnificent Valentine’s Day lunch, which Offset observed, “We got the Valentines pancakes.”

For the uninitiated, Cardi and Offset have a 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a 5-month-old son.