Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
Olivia Rodrigo named 2022 Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’

Olivia Rodrigo Named 2022 Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has been honoured as the 2022 Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2.

Rodrigo became 2021′s biggest breakout star with her confessional debut album, breaking chart records.

Her exploration of heartache, jealousy and insecurity on SOUR broke streaming records and led to all 11 tracks landing in the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Olivia’s trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director, in a statement.

“Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years.:

Other award recipients at the Billboard Women in Music Awards include Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Karol G, Bonnie Raitt, Saweetie and Summer Walker.

The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theatre at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, hosted by Ciara.

