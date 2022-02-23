Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 06:33 pm
On her first solo journey to Denmark, Kate Middleton is received by Denmark's Queen and Princess Mary

The Queen of Denmark, Queen Margrethe, and Crown Princess Mary have officially welcomed the Duchess of Cambridge to Denmark.

Kate met the 81-year-old monarch and her 50-year-old daughter-in-law in Copenhagen’s Christian IX Palace.

She looked chic in a stunning grey Catherine Walker coat dress and black heels.

Following the three women’s discussion, Kate and Mary moved across the royal courtyard to a private lunch.

Later, the duo, who had already met in the United Kingdom and Denmark, will pay a visit to the Danner Crisis Centre.

The Mary Foundation, which the Crown Princess launched in 2007, supports the refuge, which assists women and children who have been victims of domestic violence.

The palace encounter took place during Kate’s solo tour to Denmark, which is also honouring Britain’s historic links with the country as well as their joint jubilees.

The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, while Queen Margrethe is celebrating her Golden Jubilee of 50 years on the Danish throne.

Kate is on a two-day fact-finding trip to Denmark to better understand the country’s world-leading approach to children’s early years development.

She joined children at their Forest Kindergarten in Copenhagen earlier today and participated in outdoor activities with the children who are educated outside for part of the year.

She was seen chopping wood with an axe and participating in children’s games.

Kate visited with health visitors and new parents on the first day of her Danish tour to emphasise the significance of children’s social development.

She spoke about the universal hardship of parenthood, when even the most educated sometimes find it difficult to ask for help, and applauded fathers for taking time off work to spend with their children.

She also admitted to being “broody” and quipped that Prince William is concerned about her working with under-ones because she always comes home saying, “Let’s have another one.”

 

