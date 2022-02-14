Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

On Valentine’s Day, Kate Middleton receives unexpected baby news

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:41 pm

This Valentine’s Day, Kate Middleton is overjoyed after learning that her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley, has given birth to her second child with husband Adam Alexander Priestley, according to Hello magazine.

Rebecca, Kate’s former private secretary from 2012 to 2017, gave birth to a boy, Paddy Michael Walter Priestley.

Despite the fact that the news was revealed on Sunday, Paddy was born on January 27th.

The child is the family’s second. They welcomed their first kid, William Michael Alexander, but affectionately refer to him as Billy, in 2019.

Rebecca, who worked for the royal family for ten years before retiring, was widely considered as the Duchess’s right-hand lady, according to Hello magazine, and she also accompanied the Cambridges on their travels to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Rebecca, who married Adam in St James’s Palace’s royally exclusive Chapel Royal in 2017, was also granted the Royal Victorian Order in October 2017 for her personal service to the crown.

Read More

11 mins ago
Aiman Khan pulls off a classy look in all-white ensemble

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to...
14 mins ago
They didn't like her: Prince Harry and b's silence on Camilla's death

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's silence on...
18 mins ago
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker turned to the Super Bowl for a...
23 mins ago
Wendy Williams slams a 'disgruntled' advisor, accusing her of having a 'unsound mind.'

Wendy Williams slams her 'disgruntled' advisor for labelling her as having a...
27 mins ago
In a special television appearance, Kate Middleton provides a rare glimpse inside her childhood

Kate Middleton recently appeared on BBC's CBeebies Bedtime Story, where she revealed...
27 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor's mushy Valentine's Day post for Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Bollywood's lovebirds, rarely use social media to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement
1 min ago
China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- During the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games,...
Chennai Super Kings
1 min ago
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings squad

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a team from Chennai that...
Kanye West
2 mins ago
Kanye West assures fans that Instagram has not been hacked,  In another weird Post

Kanye West surprises followers with his unusual way to showing that his...
Arjun Kapoor
5 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor reacts on being trolled for dating Malaika, ‘I’ve been through worse’

Arjun Kapoor opened out about how he dealt with the 'extreme' trolling...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600