On Valentine’s Day, Kate Middleton receives unexpected baby news

This Valentine’s Day, Kate Middleton is overjoyed after learning that her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley, has given birth to her second child with husband Adam Alexander Priestley, according to Hello magazine.

Rebecca, Kate’s former private secretary from 2012 to 2017, gave birth to a boy, Paddy Michael Walter Priestley.

Despite the fact that the news was revealed on Sunday, Paddy was born on January 27th.

The child is the family’s second. They welcomed their first kid, William Michael Alexander, but affectionately refer to him as Billy, in 2019.

Rebecca, who worked for the royal family for ten years before retiring, was widely considered as the Duchess’s right-hand lady, according to Hello magazine, and she also accompanied the Cambridges on their travels to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Rebecca, who married Adam in St James’s Palace’s royally exclusive Chapel Royal in 2017, was also granted the Royal Victorian Order in October 2017 for her personal service to the crown.