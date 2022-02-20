Oo Antava fame Samantha raises the hotness in breathtaking photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gradually establishing herself as one of India’s most prominent actors. Samantha has often wowed audiences with her performances.

Samantha has given a lot of memorable performances throughout the years, earning her a large following of fans and admirers. The actress is very active on social media, where she frequently informs her fans about her life and also provides stunning and candid photos.

Sharing the pictures on the ‘gram, Samantha wrote a beautiful caption which read, “Life. You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes,as it ebbs and flows.”

Check out here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha used the photo-and-video-sharing app to share a few photos from her restful weekend in Kerala, which she appeared to have spent near the Athirappilly Falls.

After a few moments after Samantha shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and love-filled comments from fans and friends alike.