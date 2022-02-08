Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Oppo A53 costs Rs. 27,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Oppo in USD is $174.

Smart technology Oppo’s new smartphone, the A53, has been unveiled. The launch is approaching quickly. The next smartphone is loaded with cutting-edge features and powerful specs that will provide the user with the greatest performance possible.’ Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with a lot to offer, and the business just debuted the A52 gadget. Let’s go through some of the primary features of the handset that we’ll be receiving. The Snapdragon 460 CPU will power the new Oppo A53. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the future smartphone Oppo A53 to give high-end performance to the user. The device’s chipset is powered by 4/6 gigabytes of RAM, and the internal storage capacity of the Oppo sharp A53 will be 64 and 128 gigabytes, which is a substantial amount of storage. As a result, you will have no problems with data storage capacity. The Oppo will include a dedicated slot in the future iteration of the A53 series to make it a better choice in terms of internal storage space. This option is used to expand the device’s internal storage capacity. The upcoming handset, codenamed A53, would run on Android 10 OS out of the box, supporting all of the latest capabilities in the field of smart technology. It’ll also include a triple-camera configuration on the back. The main sensor on the A53 is 13 megapixels. The secondary sensor will be 2 megapixels, and the depth lens will also be 2 megapixels. Oppo’s A53 will have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera system. In the form of the upcoming Oppo A53, Samsung has a new opponent in the market and users have another option to choose from.

OPPO A53 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 TD-SCDMA 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA, LTE GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Launch Announced 2020, Released Status Available

Body Dimensions – Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/ Micro-SIM)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.5 inches (~70.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels (~270 ppi pixel density) Multitouch Yes – Color OS 2.1

Platform OS Android 10 OS Chipset Snapdragon 460 SoC CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) GPU Adreno 4610

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 128 GB Internal 64GB, 4GB RAM

Camera Triple 13 MP, autofocus, LED flash

2 MP (Macro)

2 MP (Depth) Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps Secondary 16 MP

Sound Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Yes Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC Yes Radio To be confirmed USB microUSB v2.0, USB Host

Features Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Browser HTML5 Java No – MP4/H.264/FLAC player

– MP3/eAAC+/WAV player

– Document viewer

– Photo viewer/editor

Battery Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery Stand-by Talk time

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 77 reviews.