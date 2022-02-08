Oscars 2022 Nominations Announced: Here is the Complete List

Oscars 2022 Nominations Announced: Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” a revisionist Western that examines toxic masculinity through a tired genre, dominated the Academy Awards on Tuesday with 12 nominations, the most of any film. It was quickly followed by “Dune,” a massive adaptation of a popular sci-fi novel that was originally thought to be unfilmable yet defied critics to receive ten Oscar nods.

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age narrative, and “West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg’s gorgeous take on a cherished musical, each garnered seven nods. All four of these films are nominated for best picture, joining “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” and “Nightmare Alley” in the contest.

This year’s film festival coincides with a period of considerable turmoil and transformation in the film industry. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the top Oscar contenders lost money — a lot of money — during their theatrical performances. Among the many films that failed to translate critical acclaim into ticket sales were “West Side Story,” “Belfast,” and “Nightmare Alley.”

At the same time, the health problem has hastened big media corporations’ shift from theatres to streaming. From Disney to WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS to Comcast, practically every media behemoth has developed its own in-house Netflix competitor, which is fundamentally altering how firms make and release films. According to COVID, WarnerMedia debuted all of its new films, including “Dune” and “King Richard,” on HBO Max in 2021 at the same time they hit theatres. It was not alone in responding to significant changes in customer behaviour. Other new Hollywood players received best picture nods, including “CODA” producer Apple and “The Power of the Dog” and “Don’t Look Up” backer Netflix.

Branagh became the first individual to receive seven Oscar nominations in seven distinct categories with “Belfast.” He was nominated for directing, producing, and composing the film’s original screenplay. Branagh has previously been nominated for Academy Awards for best actor and best director for “Henry V,” best live-action short film for “Swan Song,” best supporting actor for “My Week With Marilyn,” and best adapted screenplay for “Hamlet.”

Following in the footsteps of his co-star, Marlee Matlin, who won an Oscar for her major performance in “Children of a Lesser God,” “CODA” star Troy Kotsur became only the second deaf actor to be nominated for playing a deaf character.

Javier Bardem of “Being the Ricardo” and Penélope Cruz of “Parallel Mother” became the sixth married couple to be nominated for acting in the same year. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who co-star in “The Power of the Dog,” were also nominated for supporting acting.

Many nominees were probably surprised to see their names on the final list of contenders, while other well predicted players were left out. Lady Gaga, who received critical acclaim for her performance in “House of Gucci,” did not receive a nomination for best actress. Caitriona Balfe, who was missed for her compassionate portrayal of a working-class mother in “Belfast,” and Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker of the sci-fi epic “Dune,” were also omitted. Villeneuve’s omission is surprising given how well the picture did in other categories, and he was widely recognised with turning Frank Herbert’s future opus into a fascinating piece of cinema. Look no farther than David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of the same source material, one of the most renowned disasters in film history, for an illustration of how such things may go spectacularly off the tracks.

More populist options were overwhelmingly avoided by Oscar voters. In the best picture category, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which has become one of the few post-pandemic blockbusters, was missed. Its absence is bad news for Oscar producers because when a popular picture is nominated for a major prize, the telecast normally receives a ratings lift, as it did when “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” and “Titanic” dominated the race.

However, it was a joyous morning for several other actors and artists who had hoped to sleep in without being overwhelmed with congratulatory phone calls. Jessie Buckley of “The Lost Daughter” received a best supporting actress nod, while J.K. Simmons received his second best supporting actor nomination for playing “I Love Lucy” star William Frawley in “Being the Ricardos.” “Drive My Car,” a three-hour exploration of loss and creativity, had an extremely strong reception. It was nominated not just for best foreign movie, but also for picture, adapted screenplay, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s director.

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) and Steven Spielberg, who received his seventh nomination, join Hamaguchi, Campion, and Branagh in the battle for best director. Spielberg currently places alongside Billy Wilder in the category, trailing Martin Scorsese’s nine nominations and William Wyler’s twelve.

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) and Will Smith (“King Richard”) are competing for best actor, as are acclaimed stalwarts such as Bardem, Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”) and Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”). Cruz, Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) will compete for best actress.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The live ceremony will be broadcast on ABC. The Oscars will have a host for the first time in three years in 2022, according to Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, who announced the news in January. Variety later reported that many hosts will most likely take the stage, although no official names have yet been disclosed.

Best Picture

“Belfast,” Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, producers

“CODA,” Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, producers

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, producers

“Drive My Car,” Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer

“Dune,” Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, producers

“King Richard,” Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, producers

“Licorice Pizza,” Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, producers

“Nightmare Alley,” Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, producers

“The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, producers

“West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Best Lead Actor

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Lead Actress

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)