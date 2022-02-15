Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:12 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Osman Khalid Butt expresses shock after Qandeel Baloch’s murderer walks free

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:12 pm
Osman Khalid Butt enraged afterQandeel Baloch murderer walks free

Netizens and Pakistani celebrities including actor Osman Khalid Butt expressed their fury after Lahore High Court (LHC) acquitted the prime suspect and brother of Qandeel Baloch for murdering her.

In 2016, Muhammad Waseem was arrested after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called ‘scandalous’ pictures on social media. The case became Pakistan’s most high profile “honour killing” of recent years.

Soon after the disappointing news went viral, many – among celebrities – took to social media to reprimand the act of letting Waseem walk free.

“Qandeel Baloch’s murderer walks free today after serving less than six years of his life sentence. He is on record admitting to drugging and murdering his sister. Someone, please make this make sense to me,” tweeted the Ehd-e-Wafa actor.

Also Read: Qandeel Baloch case: Mufti Qavi acquitted, brother got life imprisonment

Osman further expressed his shock over the court’s ruling and said: “This is not the first time sentences for heinous crimes have been reduced or overturned. Why do these loopholes still exist in our judicial system whereby murderers can eventually walk free?”

Baloch’s killing sent shockwaves across the country and brought a storm of sorrow all over on social media, spurring the government to tighten laws dealing with men who would kill a close relative in the name of family honour.

Waseem was indicted of strangulating his sister in the name of honour. He was arrested in July 2016 and awarded life imprisonment on September 27, 2019.

Later, at a news conference, he had admitted to murdering his 26-year-old sister due to her social media activities.

Read More

11 mins ago
Shakira expresses her love for her lover Gerard Pique on Valentine's Day

Shakira's Valentine's Day celebrations are off to a fantastic start, as she...
22 mins ago
UoP closure to facilitate singer Gul Panra sparks fury among students

Students of the Peshawar University expressed outrage after the news broke out...
29 mins ago
The teaser of Deep Water is out now!

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film...
32 mins ago
Naomi Campbell unveils the face of her daughter and claims that'she is not adopted.'

Naomi Campbell has denied that her daughter is adopted. Naomi revealed the...
44 mins ago
Who will be distributing the Queen's Anniversary Prizes? Find Out

This week marks the 14th edition of the Queen's Anniversary Prizes, which...
50 mins ago
Meghan Markle revealed Prince Harry's humiliating nickname in public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have beautiful pet names for each other,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
6 seconds ago
Kim Kardashian is enraged that Kanye West has shared her texts,  receives a cheesy response

Kim Kardashian has had enough of being used as a pawn in...
Princess Yoko
4 mins ago
Princess Yoko of Japan was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia after catching Covid-19

Princess Yoko of Japan has been admitted to hospital after contracting mild...
Kashmiri women optimistic about success of freedom struggle: Shawl
4 mins ago
Kashmiri women optimistic about success of freedom struggle: Shawl

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri women, who are soft targets of Indian atrocities, are optimistic...
Princess Eugenie
7 mins ago
Princess Eugenie spends Valentine’s Day in the United States with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, surprised royal admirers with a gorgeous snapshot...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600