Osman Khalid Butt, Mahira Khan and others react to Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence
Zahir Jaffer, the killer of female rights activist Noor Mukaddam, was condemned to death by an Islamabad sessions court, and celebrities around the country have deemed the day historic in Pakistani history.
Mahira Khan was among the first to respond to the news, emphasising that justice for Noor Mukaddam had been served.
“Justice for Noor, in this world, has been served,” the Superstar actress wrote on Twitter. Alhumdulillah. #NoorMuqaddam”
Osman Khalid Butt, an enthusiastic social media user who is often vocal against social stigmas in society, joined her.
“Zahir Jaffer has received a death sentence. I know there will be an appeal; I know his parents were acquitted; and I know we’re still a long way from true justice being served. But now, after months of his charade, with no sorrow or shame, Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death.”
Aiman Khan joined the bandwagon to clap back at the murderer, captioning her post: “Justice served.”
Sajal Aly celebrated the historic day on her Instagram Stories, whereas her sister Saboor Ali, turned to the photo-sharing app to comment on the verdict..
“Justice served. I hope it remains the same,” captioned Saboor.
