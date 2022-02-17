Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 06:26 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistani celebrities react to Aamir Liaquat’s bedroom videos with his wife 

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 06:26 pm
Pakistani celebrities react to Aamir Liaquat's bedroom videos with his wife 

Pakistani celebrities react to Aamir Liaquat’s bedroom videos with his wife 

After marrying for the third time, Aamir Liaquat has caused quite a stir in the entertainment industry. Even after gathering anger and criticism, the politician did not back down from releasing intimate videos with his new wife, right from their bedroom.

Their cringe-worthy videos went viral and enraged the internet. Recently, Pakistani stars jumped on board and chastised Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Dania for sharing private bedroom videos.

Read more: Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar

The filthy films have enraged and infuriated the internet. Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Dania were recently scolded by the stars for exchanging bedroom recordings.

In the midst of all the criticism, Ahmed Ali Butt jumped into the fray, taking it to Instagram and posting about it.

He stated, “When you post something from the privacy of your bedroom, just remember you invited the whole world in. So don’t complain after, if they don’t leave.”

In a similar vein, Bilal Qureshi wrote a cryptic remark on his Instagram.

Earlier the host left everyone stunned with his wedding announcement on Instagram that read, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn.”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

59 mins ago
Princess Diana's prediction concerning the British throne may come true

During an ongoing police investigation into his charity over cash-for-honours claims, Prince...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William were 'thrust' into the role of resetting the Firm

Kate Middleton and Prince William have apparently been tasked with the ever-difficult...
1 hour ago
Mark Wahlberg is spilling the beans on his Valentine's Day blunder, and it's hilarious

Mark Wahlberg revealed how he botched up Valentine's Day for his wife...
2 hours ago
Is Travis Baker moving to Napa?

In Travis Baker's life, it's all about what his heart desires. It's...
2 hours ago
Prince Andrew's deal has sparked outrage due to 'arrogant opportunist' views

Prince Andrew has been chastised for his 'opportunistic' deal with accuser Virginia...
2 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds is not a part of Multiverse of Madness as confirmed by the actor

Ryan Reynolds will not feature in the upcoming MCU film, Doctor Strange...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

U.S. should address systemic racism: Chinese FM spokesperson
47 seconds ago
U.S. should address systemic racism: Chinese FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The United States should reflect deeply on...
Ushna Shah celebrates her birthday in style, see photos
1 min ago
Ushna Shah celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Ushna Shah celebrated her 32nd birthday this year, and her co-stars made...
Prince Andrew
15 mins ago
The settlement of Prince Andrew raises safety concerns: ‘Where will he live?’

Experts weigh in on Prince Andrew's ideas for alternative lodgings following the...
Ghost Shark
18 mins ago
Newly born ‘Ghost Shark’ baby spotted by scientists

At a depth of 1.2 kilometres off the east coast of New...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600