Pakistani celebrities react to Aamir Liaquat’s bedroom videos with his wife 

After marrying for the third time, Aamir Liaquat has caused quite a stir in the entertainment industry. Even after gathering anger and criticism, the politician did not back down from releasing intimate videos with his new wife, right from their bedroom.

Their cringe-worthy videos went viral and enraged the internet. Recently, Pakistani stars jumped on board and chastised Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Dania for sharing private bedroom videos.

The filthy films have enraged and infuriated the internet. Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Dania were recently scolded by the stars for exchanging bedroom recordings.

In the midst of all the criticism, Ahmed Ali Butt jumped into the fray, taking it to Instagram and posting about it.

He stated, “When you post something from the privacy of your bedroom, just remember you invited the whole world in. So don’t complain after, if they don’t leave.”

In a similar vein, Bilal Qureshi wrote a cryptic remark on his Instagram.

Earlier the host left everyone stunned with his wedding announcement on Instagram that read, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn.”

