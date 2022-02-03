Pakistani designer HSY features in ‘VOGUE’ 

The Pakistani designer, HSY Hassan Shahryar Yasin, got featured in Vogue for his exceptional talent and hard work. He proved himself as a great positive mind with immense creativity. It is a dream for many and something to be very proud of. His work has been showcased on an international platform, and that is something that one strives to work hard for and achieve in their lifetime.

HSY created a bridal outfit for his friend Umber Ahmad, who told Vogue about how she, her husband Ray Ahmed, and HSY collaborated on their wedding attire.

Hassan took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for the mention as Umber went on to share the outfits in detail in the magazine.

“Wow. Thank you VOGUE for featuring me and my designs today and for also celebrating what i’ve always strived to bring to the forefront of the International Fashion community; our beautiful and timeless Pakistani Traditions,” Shahryar wrote.

“So very happy. Onwards and upward. It was a joy to design for you my friend @trulyumber,” the designer added.

Following his mention, the designer celebrates his success with his mother and his hardworking team and thanks fans for their love and support.

“To see my Mama and my HSY family beaming with pride and joy is everything for me. I’m so grateful for all the messages of love and appreciation we have been receiving for being featured in Vogue; a magazine i have grown up reading and learning from,” he wrote along with the celebration video.

“The fact that my endeavors of over 2 decades to bring our Pakistani fashion and tradition to the world is bearing fruit is everything to me. I’m first and foremost a proud Pakistani. This country has given me everything. Couldn’t be prouder today to see the world read about our traditions, craft and values.Here is to 2022. May it be good to us all,” he continued.

