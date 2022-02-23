Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 10:39 pm
Pakistani visual artist Laraib Atta nominated for Oscars and BAFTA

Laraib Atta, a visual artist and the daughter of famed musician Attaullah Esakhelvi, is ecstatic about her team’s Oscar and BAFTA nominations for their work on James Bond’s most recent film, No Time to Die.

Atta announced on social media that her visual effects team received nominations for ‘Best Visual Effects’ at the Oscars and the BAFTAs for the newest Bond film.

Laraib thanks everyone for their support in a YouTube video.

“I would like to say thank you for all the kind messages and support I’ve been receiving for Oscar, BAFTA nomination for visual effects on No Time to Die,” she said.

“It is such a great honor working beside the great minds. All thanks to my brother Sanwal and my mother for always being the guiding force and supporting me throughout.”

Laraib began working in Hollywood at the age of 19 and has worked on films such as Godzilla, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

