Pam And Tommy: The reality behind the infamous s** tape

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were the quintessential celebrity couple. The perfect party girl and a svelte blonde who tamed the rock star.

The pair married in their swimsuits on the beach in Cancun, Mexico, only days after meeting in a LA club. Pamela had Tommy battle for her attention and affection before ultimately giving in, and the two became inseparable almost quickly, fueled by an explosive connection.

Soon after, she was moved into his Malibu house and the two began trying for a family, but there was one souvenir from their unfortunate vacation/honeymoon that slipped into the wrong hands and prompted a big controversy about Pamela’s body’s ownership which lead to a known persons rights to privacy and the culture of celebrity sex tapes.

The remembrance in dispute was a Hi8 camcorder tape that could only be played with special tools. That cassette was resting passively in the safe of Tommy’s home recording studio – a garage loaded to the brim with the newest technology needed for him to continue his career as a musician – as far as Pam and Tommy were concerned.

Tommy recruited a crew of contractors to turn his house into a love palace in 1995, and his demands were on the point of total anarchy. The team’s electrician was Rand Gauthier, a former adult movies actor.

Gauthier opened the safe and discovered what he was searching for: valuable jewelry, high-end designer watches, a stash of firearms, and a few personal belongings. He had no idea what to anticipate from the recording. He saw dollar signs once he saw what was on the tape.

Penthouse magazine published stills in June 1996, tabloids reported on it, and no one could find the original source.

Despite the fact that the pair were married, Pamela was quickly chastised for allowing herself to be recorded so openly. Her career took a hit since she was judged more than ever before on her appearance. Tommy, on the other hand, was characterized by his rockstar status – sex, drugs, and rock and roll, baby.

Tommy and Pam both worked valiantly to keep the video contained as much as possible. They had nothing to do with the tape being published and didn’t want it out there, despite rumours. Neither of them has been able to escape the shadow of what transpired to this day.

Because they shot the tape themselves, the only thing they had control over was the copyright to it. It had nothing to do with their privacy.

The couple split soon after, but attempted to rekindle their romance on multiple occasions. Pam and the kids moved back into Tommy’s house in 2008, which was the last time it was officially recorded. In 2010, they called it quits for good.