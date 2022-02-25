Parde Mein Rehne Do: Ali Rehman Khan talks about his experience of working with Hania Aamir
The glamourous trailer launch event for “Parde Mein Rehne Do” is happening tonight in Karachi. Popular stars have attended the event dressed to the nines. The main leads of the film, Ali Rehman Khan and Haina, had a media talk in which they shared their experience of working together.
In the media talk, Ali spoke about his experience of working with Hania Aamir. He also praised the trailer of Imran Ashraf’s upcoming film, “Dum Mastam.”
The cast and crew attended the red carpet event. Everyone is dressed to the nines.
The storyline covers the life of a couple and their early marriage life issues.
The star-studded film have sky rocketed the expectations of the viewers as the teaser looks promising.
Apart from Hania and Ali Rehman, a number of big wigs like Javed Sheikh, Noor ul Hassan, Sonia Nazir, Noor Alam, Shafqat Khan, and Sadia Faisal will also be seen in the movie.
The film will be released on Eid ul Fitr 2022.
