Parde Mein Rehne Do: Ali Rehman Khan talks about his experience of working with Hania Aamir

The glamourous trailer launch event for “Parde Mein Rehne Do” is happening tonight in Karachi. Popular stars have attended the event dressed to the nines. The main leads of the film, Ali Rehman Khan and Haina, had a media talk in which they shared their experience of working together. In the media talk, Ali spoke about his experience of working with Hania Aamir. He also praised the trailer of Imran Ashraf’s upcoming film, “Dum Mastam.”

The cast and crew attended the red carpet event. Everyone is dressed to the nines.

Earlier, the veteran director and producer Wajahat Rauf told BOL, “We started the film’s shoot in March 2020 but we had to shut down due to COVID-19 and could not resume because of the uncertainty. When we resumed, we had to complete a whole process of checking on every actor; hair colour, weight, hair length too so we don’t have to wait for months to bring them in the shape of the character. It was very challenging.”