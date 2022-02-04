Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:59 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Parizaad: Yumna Zaidi aka RJ Annie wrote a heartfelt goodbye note

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:59 pm
Parizaad: Yumna Zaidi aka RJ Annie wrote a heartfelt goodbye note

Parizaad: Yumna Zaidi aka RJ Annie wrote a heartfelt goodbye note

With its grand release in theaters, the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad continues to enthrall fans, and the finale drew a large number of actors from the industry. Fans are taking it all in as the final episode of the drama serial Parizaad airs in theatres.

Following the screening of the drama’s last episode, the complete star cast attended a press conference, where directors, producers, and lead characters Ushna Shah, Ahmed Ali Akbar, and Mashal Khane expressed their gratitude at the press conference. Apart from the public, many showbiz actors also attended the premiere night.

Read more: Parizaad: Yumna Zaidi was not happy with Ahmed Ali Akbar for this scene!

The chemistry between RJ Annie (played by Yumna Zaidi) and Ahmed Ali Akbar was highly praised by the public. Fans have been pleading for this duo. The sequence in which Ahmed discovers that RJ Annie is actually blind is still one of the most discussed on social media.

The actress herself couldn’t get enough of her character. She shared a heartfelt goodbye note alongside the behind-the-scenes photo.

Have a look:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

25 mins ago
Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

The COVID 19 cases, as well as its latest variation Omicron, are...
34 mins ago
Urmila Matondkar celebrates birthday with husband and her pets

Urmila Matondkar's followers still adore her, despite the fact that she is...
43 mins ago
Alia Bhatt changes her name to Gangubai on Twitter

The film, which is Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,...
52 mins ago
Raj Kundra says Rakhi is 'only real person in Bollywood', shared a video

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, appeared in a video with Rakhi Sawant,...
55 mins ago
The Netflix binge-watch show is ‘Murderville’ is incredibly entertaining

The incredibly entertaining “Murderville,” Netflix’s six-part comedy where improv meets murder-mystery dinner...
58 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir spotted with friends; fans ask about Sajal Aly absence 

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly's separation rumors has a new twist...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Naya Pakistan Sehat Card
5 mins ago
Nawaz Sharif is also a Naya Pakistan Sehat Card Holder Now

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid on Friday said former prime minister...
Oo Antava
6 mins ago
Samdhan Ji is back! Reema Lagoo sings Oo Antava in hilarious meme

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, posted a video on Twitter that is...
Public Holidays in 2022
12 mins ago
Complete List of Public Holidays in 2022

The Federal Government just announced a detailed list of all public and...
Haris Rauf
14 mins ago
Haris Rauf on mission of Test Debut after white-ball success 

Haris Rauf is on a mission to play his debut Test match...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600