Parizaad: Yumna Zaidi aka RJ Annie wrote a heartfelt goodbye note

With its grand release in theaters, the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad continues to enthrall fans, and the finale drew a large number of actors from the industry. Fans are taking it all in as the final episode of the drama serial Parizaad airs in theatres.

Following the screening of the drama’s last episode, the complete star cast attended a press conference, where directors, producers, and lead characters Ushna Shah, Ahmed Ali Akbar, and Mashal Khane expressed their gratitude at the press conference. Apart from the public, many showbiz actors also attended the premiere night.

The chemistry between RJ Annie (played by Yumna Zaidi) and Ahmed Ali Akbar was highly praised by the public. Fans have been pleading for this duo. The sequence in which Ahmed discovers that RJ Annie is actually blind is still one of the most discussed on social media.

The actress herself couldn’t get enough of her character. She shared a heartfelt goodbye note alongside the behind-the-scenes photo.

Have a look:

Must be a lucky moment for me when i said “Yes” to Annie’s character for “Parizaad”

Good bye and thank you l pic.twitter.com/TkAR3eXXfD — Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiactor) February 3, 2022

