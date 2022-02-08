Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are making it official, Pete calling Kim his ‘girlfriend’ on television
In a recent interview, Pete Davidson revealed how he spends his time with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
During an interview with Kay Adams, the Saturday Night Live star referred to the 41-year-old as his “girlfriend” for the first time on a public stage.
Due to his lack of social media presence, Davidson shares how he prefers his private life to be kept secret.
“Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” the comedian said.
“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he continued, referring to the KKW Beauty founder.
While discussing on the paparazzi culture and fan encounters, Davidson added: “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”
Download BOL News App for latest news