Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are making it official, Pete calling Kim his ‘girlfriend’ on television

In a recent interview, Pete Davidson revealed how he spends his time with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

During an interview with Kay Adams, the Saturday Night Live star referred to the 41-year-old as his “girlfriend” for the first time on a public stage.

Due to his lack of social media presence, Davidson shares how he prefers his private life to be kept secret.

“Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” the comedian said.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he continued, referring to the KKW Beauty founder.

While discussing on the paparazzi culture and fan encounters, Davidson added: “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”