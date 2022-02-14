Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian In NYC, enjoy an early Valentine’s Day dinner.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson celebrated Valentine’s Day a day early.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians veteran, 41, and the Saturday Night Live cast member, 28, dined at the Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn, New York.

According to E! News, after being driven off in a huge SUV, the pair held hands and made their way to a private dinner tent put up outside the institution.

Kardashian dressed down for the night out in a glittering grey monochrome ensemble that included the same fluffy coat she wore to dinner ahead of her SNL debut in October. Kardashian wore the coat with a wrap dress and gold over-the-knee boots.

Davidson, on the other hand, went for a more laid-back style, donning a brown jacket over a blue and black plaid shirt with a white T-shirt underneath. He also wore baggy jeans and black and white sneakers.

Kardashian’s romantic adventure follows Davidson’s appearance on PEOPLE (The TV Show!) earlier this month, when he revealed his plans to spend Valentine’s Day with the SKIMS founder. Davidson recently stated that this will be the first time he has spent the holiday season with a significant partner, and he publicly referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time.

“I don’t think I’ve really really had a Valentine’s Day thing,” Davidson admitted to anchor Kay Adams. “I assume this is the first year I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans.”

Davidson stated during a discussion on his experience in the spotlight: “I don’t actually have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram, Twitter, or any of the other stuff. So the majority of my day consists of getting into automobiles and driving to a set.”

“If I’m not working, I either hang out with my pals or chill with my partner at home. As a result, I don’t do much “He went on, using the title to refer to Kardashian.

Kardashian and Davidson initially came to public attention in October, when she hosted Saturday Night Live and they shared an on-screen kiss in a comedy. The couple portrayed Disney characters Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, they fueled romance speculations when they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster ride at a Southern California amusement park. They were hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual acquaintance Machine Gun Kelly.

Since then, the couple has been sighted together on multiple times, including when they celebrated Davidson’s birthday in Palm Springs, California, in November, and when they enjoyed a romantic dinner and a movie date in Staten Island, New York – Davidson’s hometown — in December.

A source told PEOPLE in January that Kardashian’s romance with Davidson is just what she needs after her divorce from Kanye West. After nearly seven years of marriage, the reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 are the children of Kardashian, 44, and West, who recently wanted to be proclaimed legally single.