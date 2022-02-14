Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:21 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian In NYC, enjoy an early Valentine’s Day dinner.

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:21 am
Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian In NYC, enjoy an early Valentine’s Day dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson celebrated Valentine’s Day a day early.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians veteran, 41, and the Saturday Night Live cast member, 28, dined at the Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn, New York.

According to E! News, after being driven off in a huge SUV, the pair held hands and made their way to a private dinner tent put up outside the institution.

Kardashian dressed down for the night out in a glittering grey monochrome ensemble that included the same fluffy coat she wore to dinner ahead of her SNL debut in October. Kardashian wore the coat with a wrap dress and gold over-the-knee boots.

Davidson, on the other hand, went for a more laid-back style, donning a brown jacket over a blue and black plaid shirt with a white T-shirt underneath. He also wore baggy jeans and black and white sneakers.

Kardashian’s romantic adventure follows Davidson’s appearance on PEOPLE (The TV Show!) earlier this month, when he revealed his plans to spend Valentine’s Day with the SKIMS founder. Davidson recently stated that this will be the first time he has spent the holiday season with a significant partner, and he publicly referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time.

“I don’t think I’ve really really had a Valentine’s Day thing,” Davidson admitted to anchor Kay Adams. “I assume this is the first year I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans.”

Davidson stated during a discussion on his experience in the spotlight: “I don’t actually have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram, Twitter, or any of the other stuff. So the majority of my day consists of getting into automobiles and driving to a set.”

“If I’m not working, I either hang out with my pals or chill with my partner at home. As a result, I don’t do much “He went on, using the title to refer to Kardashian.

Kardashian and Davidson initially came to public attention in October, when she hosted Saturday Night Live and they shared an on-screen kiss in a comedy. The couple portrayed Disney characters Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, they fueled romance speculations when they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster ride at a Southern California amusement park. They were hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual acquaintance Machine Gun Kelly.

Since then, the couple has been sighted together on multiple times, including when they celebrated Davidson’s birthday in Palm Springs, California, in November, and when they enjoyed a romantic dinner and a movie date in Staten Island, New York – Davidson’s hometown — in December.

A source told PEOPLE in January that Kardashian’s romance with Davidson is just what she needs after her divorce from Kanye West. After nearly seven years of marriage, the reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 are the children of Kardashian, 44, and West, who recently wanted to be proclaimed legally single.

 

Read More

32 mins ago
Princess Eugenie has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a beautiful Valentine's Day photo

The duo were photographed posing beneath a cherry blossom tree, surrounded by...
37 mins ago
Princess Eugenie breached royal protocol twice with the birth of her daughter, August

Princess Eugenie celebrated her son August's first birthday on February 9th, but...
43 mins ago
Princess Anne recently faced off against her nephew, Prince William

This weekend, the Princess Royal competed against her nephew, the Duke of...
52 mins ago
Prince Charles' slimmed-down royal family will reshape monarchy for decades, Experts

The preparations were released as part of Operation Golden Orb, the United...
1 hour ago
Harry's stepmother Camilla had a significant political role in his and Meghan's exit

Following the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British...
1 hour ago
Meghan and Harry's silence over Queen Camilla is a "deliberate insult." Royal Expert

A royal expert claims the Sussexes' silence following Camilla's declaration as Britain's...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kylie Jenner
9 mins ago
Travis Scott Sends Kylie Jenner Dozens of Valentine’s Day Roses After Welcoming Son Wolf

Travis Scott lavished love on Kylie Jenner on Valentine's Day! On Monday,...
Prince William
19 mins ago
Prince William Shares Photos from His First Visit to Dubai 

Prince William has returned from his first official visit to Dubai, and...
Prince Harry
26 mins ago
Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry Spotted at the Super Bowl

Prince Harry appears to be settling into his new life in the...
Princess Eugenie
32 mins ago
Princess Eugenie has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a beautiful Valentine’s Day photo

The duo were photographed posing beneath a cherry blossom tree, surrounded by...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600