Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:22 pm
Pete Davidson is skipping this week's episode of 'Saturday Night Live,' and here's why

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson sparked outrage among fans when he recently deleted his Instagram account, and his absence from this week’s Saturday Night Live is raising eyebrows.

According to E!, the famous comedian is currently on the set of his upcoming film, The Home, as a result of which his close friend John Mulaney will host the most recent episode.

The 28-year-old TV star is currently filming a horror film directed by James DeMonaco, in which he is vying for the role of Max, a “troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realises its residents and caretakers harbour sinister secrets,” according to Deadline.

Max then realises he has a personal connection to the building dating back to its inception.

Davidson is making headlines for his whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian, whom he met during an SNL skit. According to the sources, the couple’s chemistry is only getting stronger.

 

