Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:18 pm
Pete Davidson jeered by fans at Syracuse game for calling NY a trash

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:18 pm

After locals remembered comedian Pete Davidson calling Syracuse, NY “crash,” he didn’t even receive a warm greeting at a basketball game this weekend in Syracuse, NY.

Back in 2019, while he was filming Big Time Adolescence with Machine Gun Kelly, the comedian made disparaging remarks about the town.

During a Howard Stern interview, Davidson referred to Syracuse as “trash.” He also said the city’sucks,’ according to Variety.

On Saturday, Davidson attended a Syracuse University men’s basketball game versus the Louisville Cardinals in the Carrier Dome, wearing a winter Syracuse University Orange men’s hat and sunglasses.

The audience booed him during a timeout in the first half. Davidson was spotted in the heart of New York with Syracuse athletics superfan Adam Weitsman.

Syracuse.com reporter Mike Curtis later quoted Pete as saying, “I don’t hate Syracuse” and added that his past comments about the city “just didn’t really come out the best way.”

29 mins ago
Demi Lovato spilled the beans on her inspiration for her song Fiimy

Demi Lovato spoke to Rolling Stone recently about where she got the...
41 mins ago
Celebrities rush to congratulates the new Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are now parents for the second time....
51 mins ago
Kim Kardashian has reportedly done being nice

Kim Kardashian was forced to make a public statement in response to...
1 hour ago
Kanye West has finally took a mature decision to take down all of his recent Instagram posts about Ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has officially taken down all of his recent Instagram posts...
1 hour ago
Billie Eilish, the fans favorite! For such reasons!

Billie Eilish is incredibly concerned about her fans, as evidenced by the...
1 hour ago
Tom Holland talks about his experience of shooting in the film Uncharted

Tom Holland is gearing up for the premiere of Uncharted, his forthcoming...

