Pete Davidson jeered by fans at Syracuse game for calling NY a trash

After locals remembered comedian Pete Davidson calling Syracuse, NY “crash,” he didn’t even receive a warm greeting at a basketball game this weekend in Syracuse, NY.

Back in 2019, while he was filming Big Time Adolescence with Machine Gun Kelly, the comedian made disparaging remarks about the town.

During a Howard Stern interview, Davidson referred to Syracuse as “trash.” He also said the city’sucks,’ according to Variety.

On Saturday, Davidson attended a Syracuse University men’s basketball game versus the Louisville Cardinals in the Carrier Dome, wearing a winter Syracuse University Orange men’s hat and sunglasses.

The audience booed him during a timeout in the first half. Davidson was spotted in the heart of New York with Syracuse athletics superfan Adam Weitsman.

Syracuse.com reporter Mike Curtis later quoted Pete as saying, “I don’t hate Syracuse” and added that his past comments about the city “just didn’t really come out the best way.”