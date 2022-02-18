Pete Davidson makes an attempt to ‘connect’ with Kim Kardashian’s family

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are reportedly interacting on a whole new level, with the Saturday Night Live cast member going to great lengths to be close to the Kardashians.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple’s affair is taking a serious turn as they’ve been ‘even closer’ recently.

“Pete has been going out of his way in his own subtle ways to engage more with Kim’s family,” a source told the site.

“He wants to show them who he really is and get to know the family better,” it continued.

“He wants the family to know that it’s not simply a flirtation between him and Kim, but that it’s far deeper than that,” according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old TV personality has been a target for his ladylove’s ex Kanye West.

Davidson, on the other hand, has taken the’mature approach’ and has responded to every of the Flashing Lights rapper’s social media trash postings.