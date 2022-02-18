Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:44 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pete Davidson makes an attempt to ‘connect’ with Kim Kardashian’s family

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:44 pm
Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson makes an attempt to ‘connect’ with Kim Kardashian’s family

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are reportedly interacting on a whole new level, with the Saturday Night Live cast member going to great lengths to be close to the Kardashians.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple’s affair is taking a serious turn as they’ve been ‘even closer’ recently.

“Pete has been going out of his way in his own subtle ways to engage more with Kim’s family,” a source told the site.

“He wants to show them who he really is and get to know the family better,” it continued.

“He wants the family to know that it’s not simply a flirtation between him and Kim, but that it’s far deeper than that,” according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old TV personality has been a target for his ladylove’s ex Kanye West.

Davidson, on the other hand, has taken the’mature approach’ and has responded to every of the Flashing Lights rapper’s social media trash postings.

Read More

1 hour ago
Ranveer Singh showcases his chiselled physique in this fierce click

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is best known for his unusual taste...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry will appear in front of the High Court in relation to his UK security plea

According to The Sun, Prince Harry is set to appear at the...
1 hour ago
In the first trailer for 'The First Lady,' Viola Davis turns into Michelle Obama

The official trailer for Showtime's next political drama, The First Lady, has...
1 hour ago
Julia Fox requests that netizens leave her alone after her 'Uncut Gems' moment becomes viral.

In a Call Her Daddy interview, Julia Fox revealed that she was...
2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in recent clicks

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt sets Berlin ablaze as her upcoming film...
2 hours ago
In the most recent selfies, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True show off their passion for the camera

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are the internet's most beautiful mother-daughter duo,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

9 mins ago
CCTV footage of journalist Ather Mateen’s murder surfaces

KARACHI: A surveillance camera footage of the murder incident of news channel...
18 mins ago
Pakistan’s alarming population rate poses high socio-economic risks: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan’s rapid population growth was...
Nicole Kidman
19 mins ago
Fans are very bewildered’ by Nicole Kidman’s latest magazine cover’s’mind-boggling’ premise

Nicole Kidman's recent cover shoot appears to have divided admirers, causing some...
dollar
20 mins ago
Dollar rebounds against rupee on import payment demand

KARACHI: The dollar rebounded against the rupee by 47 paisas on Friday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600