Pete Davidson Refers to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the First Time Since They Were Linked Last Year

Pete Davidson has openly referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time.

During a recent interview with Kay Adams, host of PEOPLE (The TV Show! ), regarding his collaboration with Hellman’s Mayo for an upcoming Super Bowl ad, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star also spoke up on life in the spotlight.

“I don’t actually have Instagram – I don’t have Instagram, Twitter, or any of that other things. So the majority of my day consists of getting into cars and driving to a set “explained the comic.

“If I’m not working, I either hang out with my pals or chill with my partner at home. As a result, I don’t do much “He went on, using the title to refer to Kardashian, 41.

Noting that fans’ interest in his life has waned, “”Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it can be difficult to acquire Dunkin’ Donuts,” Davidson noted. Aside from that, it’s pretty good. It’s not bad. It might be a lot worse.”

Kardashian and Davidson initially made news in October, when she hosted an edition of Saturday Night Live and they kissed onscreen in a comedy. They portrayed the Disney characters Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, they fueled romance speculations when they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster ride at a Southern California amusement park. They were hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual acquaintance Machine Gun Kelly.

Since then, the couple has been sighted together on multiple times, including when they celebrated Davidson’s birthday in Palm Springs, California, in November, and when they enjoyed a romantic dinner and a movie date in Staten Island, New York – Davidson’s hometown — in December.

The pair spent their post-New Year’s vacation in the Bahamas last month. Davidson and Kardashian were pictured on a pier in the tropical locale in excellent spirits, with broad smiles on their faces.

A source told PEOPLE in January that Kardashian’s romance with Davidson is just what she needs after her divorce from Kanye West. After nearly seven years of marriage, the SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 are the children of Kardashian, 44, and West, who recently wanted to be proclaimed legally single.

The insider described Kardashian and Davidson’s friendship as “fun and invigorating,” adding that the mother of four “thinks Pete has many amazing traits.”

“He cracks her up. He is very nice to her. He understands that Kim’s primary priority is her children “At the time, the source was added. “Kim is impressed that Pete is going out of his way to see her.”

Davidson had previously been linked to Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor. In 2018, the King of Staten Island star was also temporarily engaged to Ariana Grande. He has dated Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Cazzie David, Carly Aquilino, and Margaret Qualley in the past.