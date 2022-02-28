Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 03:48 pm
PHOTO: Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid rock new look for Versace show feat

Gigi Hadid

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s walk for Versace’s Fall 2022 collection at Milan Fashion Week on Friday made headlines in the fashion world, as the model sisters debuted their new look, which included bleached brows.

This year’s prestigious event, like every other return, exuded glamour and style, but it was the Hadid sisters’ runway that stole the show.

Khai’s mother wore a red velvet corset dress with latex boots and matching gloves.

The 26-year-old model walked down the runway clutching a red purse, her jaw drooping.

Bella, on the other hand, was dressed similarly but in a shorter dress with full sleeves and red latex leggings.

 

