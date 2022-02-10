Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
PHOTOS: Aamir Liaquat Hussain Wedding Pictures with Dania Shah Goes Viral

Aamir Liaquat Hussain

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his Instagram post.

The star took to his Instagram to announce the glad tiding, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

 

A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

As per details revealed by his post, the host married an 18-year-old girl named Syeda Dania Shah.

Whereas, a few hours back his ex-wife Syeda Tuba announced that the couple is no more in the relationship.

Tuba while taking to her Instagram maintained that the divorce took place after a separation of 14 months as there was no hope of reconciliation in sight.

“I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans. I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times,” her statement added.

 

A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

 

