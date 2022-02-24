PHOTOS: Aiman Khan made us skip a beat in a red-embellished outfit

Aiman Khan has carved out a niche for herself in this industry, and she has done so admirably! The actress has seldom proven that she is indeed a part of the industry with her traditional outfits and styles that she manages to carry better than anyone else.

The 10 million Instagram followers achiever didn’t disappoint when she stepped out in collaboration with Maha Wajahat for her bridal attire shoot as she dolled up in a sheer red gharara that featured golden embroidery all over her outfit.

The Ishq Tamasha actress teamed her dress with a full-sleeve shirt featuring a heavy sequin detail and a matching net dupatta. She kept her accessories to a minimum with earrings and mang tika.

Have a look!

On the work front, the mommy of Amal is busy running her own clothing brand AnM Closet alongside her twin sister.

