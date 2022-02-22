Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:41 pm
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:41 pm
Photos: Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous in her recent pictures

Ayeza Khan is a talented, gorgeous, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 15th January 1991 in Karachi.

She remains quite active on social media as she keeps sharing photos. Actress Ayeza Khan has shared some fresh clicks on her Instagram handle and people are extending love for her.

Have a look!

The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress’s white attire stole our hearts with her stunning looks. She has 11.1 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

