Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 11:44 pm
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 11:44 pm
PHOTOS: Ayeza Khan makes for a starry vision in a black outfit

When it comes to fashion, the actress who has stepped up her game massively is Ayeza Khan. After the success of Mere Pas Tum Ho, the actress has been riding high and looking the part! From chic pantsuits to enviable casual looks and a drool-worthy bridal photoshoot, Ayeza has proven that she knows what’s up when it comes to looking good.

Recently, the mommy of two appeared in a photoshoot for a clothing brand and drolled everyone with her beauty.

The wife of Danish Taimoor picked out a black classic dress with heavy embellished golden embroidery. Her dress also bore cutouts on the front, with a matching organza dupatta.

She accessorised her look with a choker necklace and ear studs. She went for a center-parted low ponytail with a neutral no-makeup look.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

