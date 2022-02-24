Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 09:17 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 09:17 pm
Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known model from Pakistan and rose to fame following a single viral video. The statement ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ made her famous overnight.

She started her career as a content creator and influencer. She used to upload videos to her YouTube and Instagram accounts. Dananeer Mobeen took to Instagram to share stunning pictures with her 1.9 million followers.

She shared the pictures with the caption “Sooraj kee bahon main” ☀️🌿

Have a look!

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

 

 

Read More

13 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton have confirmed an ambitious international tour to commemorate the Queen's Jubilee

Next month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will embark on an...
19 mins ago
Report: Prince William paid a visit to the UK's top secret department just hours before Russia launched an attack on Ukraine

Prince William, the Queen's grandson, is said to have visited the UK's...
34 mins ago
Zoe Kravitz's stunning outfit at the premiere of 'The Batman' captivates audiences

Zoe Kravitz was nothing short of a vision with her latest appearance...
40 mins ago
Mathira praises Aamir Liaquat Hussain for his 'Stamina’

BOL Entertainment host Mathira feels Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has the strength...
53 mins ago
Alizeh Shah shameful video viral with makeup artist

Alizeh Shah is a gorgeous and stunning actress and model in television...
54 mins ago
With his move to the United States, Prince Andrew may steal a page from Meghan Markle's book

Following his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew may be aiming...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Amar Khan at the trailer launch of 'Dum Mastam'
2 mins ago
Amar Khan looks ravishing in red saree at the trailer launch of ‘Dum Mastam’

Dum Mastam, Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, with a perfect blend...
Camilla
3 mins ago
When she becomes Queen Consort, the Duchess of Cornwall promises to honour her heartfelt commitment

The Duchess of Cornwall has pledged to continue supporting victims and survivors...
PZ vs IU
5 mins ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi set 162-run target for Islamabad United | PZ vs IU

PZ vs IU: Peshawar Zalmi set 162-run target for Islamabad United in...
Queen Elizabeth
8 mins ago
How to Get Tickets to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace

The BBC has revealed fascinating details about a national ballot in which...
Adsence Ad 300X600