Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known model from Pakistan and rose to fame following a single viral video. The statement ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ made her famous overnight.

She started her career as a content creator and influencer. She used to upload videos to her YouTube and Instagram accounts. Dananeer Mobeen took to Instagram to share stunning pictures with her 1.9 million followers.

She shared the pictures with the caption “Sooraj kee bahon main” ☀️🌿

Have a look!

