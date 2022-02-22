Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:20 pm
PHOTOS: Drake having a good time at The Weeknd’s birthday event

Drake

Over the weekend, Drake made sure that his pal The Weeknd had a wonderful belated 32nd birthday.

On Monday, the God’s Plan singer took to Instagram to post a collection of images from the Blinding Lights singer’s birthday celebration over the weekend.

He captioned the photo, “We’ve done everything like it’s nothing…isn’t that something?”

The photographs showed the two celebrities cuddling and having a good time at the delayed birthday celebration; The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, turned 32 on February 16.

 

Drake also posted a different Instagram storey photo of himself laughing with Tesfaye.

The post follows The Weeknd’s revelation that he will release a TV special based on his latest album Dawn FM.

The programme, dubbed The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, will be available on Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

 

