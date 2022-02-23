Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:57 pm
PHOTOS: Jesy Nelson teases a forthcoming collaboration with Will. i.am

Jesy Nelson’s fans will soon be able to hear new great music from the pop sensation, as she is already hard at work on her upcoming duet with Will. i.am.

On Tuesday, the former member of one of the world’s most popular girl groups, Little Mix, took to Instagram to post a few photos of herself working at the studio in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old singer can be seen posing with Pump It Harder actor in a black leather jacket.

“Studio with one of my favourite folks,” she captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, the Boyz singer told her millions of fans that she will release new music.

She captioned a photo of herself working hard in the studio, “La la land – late nights, lost voice, lovely people, wonderful sessions.” This journey has never been more necessary in my life! “I’m absolutely happy for you to hear the next chapter of my storey.”

“I know you guys have been so patient, but I want you to know that it will be worth the wait,” she continued.

 

