Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 10:11 pm
PHOTOS: Katy Perry’s latest photos are jaw-dropping

Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s latest images in a stunning black suit have sparked outrage on the internet.
The Roar singer headed to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos of herself, and she was nothing short of a vision.

Sharing the photos, the 37-year-old singer quipped in the comment, “I’m quitting music and becoming an intern for @ftx official fine,” implying that she is working on something with the crypto trading company FTX.

 

The Teenage Dream hitmaker wore a curve-clinging black leather dress with an edgy wrap skirt and a pair of black knee-high boots in the photographs. She finished off her appearance with a set of silver earrings and a pale peach lip colour.

Perry added a small video of herself flipping her hair and puckering up for the camera, followed by a playful wink, in addition to several glamour photographs.

While Perry was getting ready, her fiance Orlando Bloom was seen dining at the celebrity-friendly Bel-Air hotel in Los Angeles, dressed in a beige bomber jacket and green jeans.

Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in 2019 after dating on and off for three years, are expecting their first child, Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

