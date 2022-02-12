Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 08:27 pm
PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian was mocked for a “photoshop blunder” in a recent photo

Kim Kardashian’s recent snapshot has drawn the ire of eagle-eyed followers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share photographs of herself in a body-hugging blue onesie.

“Chin up or the crown slides,” she captioned the photo, revealing her workout routine to fans.

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Within a few minutes of the upload, however, netizens began mocking the 41-year-old for a Photoshop disaster. Kim’s photo appeared to have a bend in the machine behind her, leading the internet to believe the image had been altered.

Kim Kardashian

“Wait this is edited,” one follower wrote.

“Another chimed in to say, “The side of the table is bended. I never knew tables could bend.”

One added, “Nooooo not the curvy background,” with crying laughing emojis.

“The morphed background,” and, “Whoever photoshopped this didn’t do their job right.”

 

