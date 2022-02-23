Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Feb, 2022. 08:45 pm
Photos: Rakul Preet Singh’s latest look in a fusion white lehenga

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh in a white Lehenga

Rakul Preet Singh has been putting her best foot forward in terms of fashion. The actress has been experimenting with ethnic attire over the last several days, and we are loving it. Rakul Preet Singh’s standing as a trendsetter will be bolstered by her current ensemble.

In a white fusion lehenga, Rakul Preet has uploaded some gorgeous images on her social media handle. The outfit is a great mix of traditional and sassy. “For the love of white,” the caption read.

 

The actress is working on a number of exciting projects. Rakul Preet Singh is set to star alongside John Abraham in Lakshya Raj’s Attack. On April 1st, the film will be released in theatres.

