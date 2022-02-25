PICS: Mawra Hocane dresses to the nines in her latest photoshoot

Mawra Hocane made her way into Pakistan’s showbiz industry through her amazing acting in numerous TV dramas and films. She was appreciated by the netizens for her Bollywood debut, “Sanam Teri Kasam.” She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and makes sure she keeps her fans updated. The actress has a great fashion sense.

Turning to Instagram, the Sabaat actress posted her pictures. We can’t take our eyes off her as she wears a gold-embellished outfit with a pink and green touch, flaunting her matching organza dupatta in style, a pair of golden heavy earrings she looks like a traditional queen in this look.

“Hues that are reminiscent of cheerful celebrations,” the Sabaat actress captioned her pictures.

She never goes wrong with fashion choices, is always up-to-date with trends, and can pull off both traditional and western outfits.

On the work front, Mawra is currently winning the heart in her drama serial Qissa Mehar Bano Ka in which she was subjected to women’s protection and security.

