Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:27 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PICS: Mawra Hocane dresses to the nines in her latest photoshoot

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:27 pm
PICS: Mawra Hocane dresses to the nines in her latest photoshoot

PICS: Mawra Hocane dresses to the nines in her latest photoshoot

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Mawra Hocane made her way into Pakistan’s showbiz industry through her amazing acting in numerous TV dramas and films. She was appreciated by the netizens for her Bollywood debut, “Sanam Teri Kasam.” She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and makes sure she keeps her fans updated. The actress has a great fashion sense.

Turning to Instagram, the Sabaat actress posted her pictures. We can’t take our eyes off her as she wears a gold-embellished outfit with a pink and green touch, flaunting her matching organza dupatta in style, a pair of golden heavy earrings she looks like a traditional queen in this look.

Read more: Qissa Mehar Bano Ka: Mawra Hocane takes a step to change the attitude towards marital rape in the context of marriage

“Hues that are reminiscent of cheerful celebrations,” the Sabaat actress captioned her pictures.

She never goes wrong with fashion choices, is always up-to-date with trends, and can pull off both traditional and western outfits.

On the work front, Mawra is currently winning the heart in her drama serial Qissa Mehar Bano Ka in which she was subjected to women’s protection and security.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

41 mins ago
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

Neelam Muneer Khan is a Pakistani actress. She worked in several Pakistani...
47 mins ago
Kanye West trolls Pete Davidson

We are all familiar with the Kim-Kanye-Pete ongoing fiasco. Kim has allegedly...
49 mins ago
Experts suggest that Kate Middleton 'had her heart set on' a different name for Prince George

The Duke and Duchess' oldest child, Prince George, almost had an entirely...
52 mins ago
Amar Khan or Aima Baig, who stole the show in a red-hot saree? 

From Amar Khan's trailer launch to Aima Baig's sister's nikkah, these two...
55 mins ago
Kate Middleton was photographed on a 'no-fuss' visit to Prince Harry's favourite bar

Following a fast two-day trip to Copenhagen, the Duchess of Cambridge may...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton's touching reaction as a young child tells her he 'loves her'

While visiting a kindergarten in Copenhagen, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kriti Sanon
10 mins ago
Kriti Sanon looks all bossy and elegant in a brown outfit

Kriti Sanon used Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a neutral...
Shilpa Shetty
16 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez complete dance challenge

Shilpa Shetty has created a stir on the internet after posting a...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
20 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 25 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 25,...
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor visits Karachi's beach and dances at a wedding in traditional attire.
20 mins ago
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor visits Karachi’s beach and dances at a wedding in traditional attire

Lupita Amondi Nyong'o, dressed in a traditional lehenga choli at a local...
Adsence Ad 300X600